Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Andy Ford

Andy Ford is a Florida-based digital strategist and video producer with over 20 years of experience. His career has spanned the sports, news, corporate, and healthcare environments. He is an Adobe Certified Professional in Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Video Design. Andy enjoys creating tutorials on industry software and is also an author for Photofocus and CreativeCOW.

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

“I will be teaching an After Effects course on manipulating motion. It will cover stopping motion where you don’t want it, and adding motion where you do want it. Attendees will learn about the tracker panel, expressions, and fractal noise and displacement maps. It will be a jam-packed session where we cover at least 10 examples. Intermediate users should pick up a few tips, and beginners should be able to follow along.”

How did you get started in videography?

“I was introduced to videography by accident. I didn’t get the elective I chose in high school and was placed in video production class. But, I ended up really enjoying the class – especially editing and motion graphics. From there, I studied more in college and have done it ever since.”

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“Whether it’s industry peers or amateurs on TikTok, taking the time to see the work that’s being done is a constant source of creativity. I also get inspired by enjoying nature, as many design concepts are rooted in what exists in the natural world.”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“Learning After Effects is a constant journey. You don’t simply take a course and master it. The possibilities are almost endless. Some of my best learning and results have come from just playing around inside the software and seeing where creative exploration takes me.”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“If you work in a corporate environment, it may be tough to keep up in the industry. You are often siloed from your peers, and a demanding workload and limited budget cuts down on learning opportunities. But, you absolutely have to find the time to engage in continuous learning. Watching AE tutorials late at night helped pave the way to where I am today, and it’s a key reason why I now stay up late to make tutorials for the next generation that will do even greater things.”