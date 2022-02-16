Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Jim Nix

Jim Nix is a travel photographer and YouTuber based in Austin, Texas. His photographic interests include broad cityscapes, landscapes, and intimate street photographs. Jim has a colorful and expressive style and a strong preference for shooting at the edges of the day, where soft light and shadow help create the dramatic and moody sentiments his photographs embody. He loves to convey his artistic vision through editing tutorials, which he publishes several times a week on YouTube, and he encourages his viewers to experiment with their editing techniques in order to find their own creative voice.

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

“I will be teaching about Luminar Neo. How it works, key tools to use for impactful photos, tips and tricks for using it, and creative editing ideas.”

How did you get started in photography?

“I got started with photography in 2009. I met someone who was doing a lot of photography, and I just picked up a camera and got started. I literally had no idea what I was doing, but I took a lot of photos and spent a lot of time practicing, and eventually taught myself how to use a camera through perseverance and experimentation.”

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“What makes me push the envelope is just pure experimentation and curiosity. I am always trying different ideas and techniques with my photos, just to see what I can do and how I can get there. Then I try to distill that down to the basic ideas and methods, and share that on my YouTube channel.”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“The best advice is to be curious. Just try something. You will never learn it if you don’t give it a go. I have learned everything through being curious and just experimenting with my edits. When you don’t put any limits or restrictions on yourself – and consider everything an opportunity to learn – you can really come up with some beautiful and interesting outcomes.”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“My biggest challenge early on was that I did not know what I did not know. Having no background or education in photography, I wasn’t sure about very much at all. So for me, the way I overcame that was through sheer determination. Essentially, I just took a lot of photos. I decided the best way for me to learn photography was to take a lot of photos, so I went out and just did the work. I still do that to this day.”

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

“Approach it with an attitude of fun and curiosity, and you will have no limits on your creativity.”