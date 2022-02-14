Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Lauri Novak

Lauri Novak is an award-winning fine art photographer, photo tour guide, mentor, and author based outside of Chicago. She has an eye for photographing architecture, traveling as much as possible, and just wandering in nature with her camera.

One of the questions Lauri is asked most often both by viewers of her work and other photographers is, “How did you see that?” She works hard to show different perspectives, unique angles, and the everyday details of a wide variety of subjects.

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

“In this session, I will be talking about how slowing down and seeing the world around will help you create better images. Taking the time to notice details is key to growing as a photographer or artist.

“Attendees should expect to be pushed to see beyond the ordinary and obvious. They will be challenged to actually put their cameras down and to observe first.”

How did you get started in photography?

“Photography has always been a part of my life in some form. My mom was the one with the camera for all our family vacations, travels and life events. I started taking my own travel photos when I got my first camera at the age of 10. The first purchase I made with my very first paycheck was a Minolta SG-1 SLR. In high school and college, I photographed for our newspaper and yearbooks.”

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“I really try to see beyond the usual and cliche with my own work. Pushing myself to be much more intentional and deliberate when creating images so that what I end up with is different and unique.”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“Slow down and take in all that’s in the scene in front of you, sight, sounds, smells and how it feels. Use all of your senses to put into your images.”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“My biggest challenge is a combination of a fear of failure and imposter syndrome. I am still working on this. It’s a constant struggle.”