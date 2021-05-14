Photowalks. I don’t know about you, but I miss them a lot. This past year we had to give up our time spent with our photographer friends. My guess is that many of you are ready to get back out there and put our cameras (and social skills) back to work.

Join me in Chicago and many other passionate photographers from around the world this Friday, May 14, 2021. All you have to do is sign up for the Visual Storytelling Conference — which is free — and sign up for a photowalk near you.

Photowalk reminder tips and why you should join one

This year we’re adding a new tip and it’s all about safety. All photowalk leaders will be adhering to the local health guidelines. We’ll be social distancing and masks will be required. All groups will be kept to 20 photographers or less per location.

Photowalks are a great way to get inspired — or re-inspired, if that’s the case. We all see things differently and spending time with other photographers is a great way to expand our own vision.

Helping others can also be inspiring and is good for the soul. Remember, we all started somewhere. Help those on the photowalk who maybe just got a new camera or are just starting out with photography.

Get yourself out there and create! It’s been a long year or so. More and more I’ve heard that creativity has suffered. Time to change that.

Meet new people with shared interests. Who knows, maybe you’ll find someone who will head out more often and you can get each other out with your cameras on a regular basis.

Don’t forget to have fun! Relax and enjoy your surroundings, the weather and just being out.

Tag your images on social media with the hashtag #VSC2021 for your chance to win some great prizes!

The Visual Storytelling Conference begins with these photowalks. You don’t want to miss it! Besides Chicago there are photowalks in Washington, DC; Sedona, AZ; Logan, UT and more. Check out the Photofocus Community for a complete listing!

If you don’t see a photowalk in your area, apply to lead your own and get some freebies for the conference!