Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Serge Ramelli

Serge Ramelli is a French photographer living in the US. He specializes in cityscape photography. His work is in over 85 galleries around the world with the Yellow Korner Network, and has also has published seven coffee table books on Paris, New York, Los Angeles, Venice and Barcelona.

He hosts a YouTube channel on photography with over 620,000 subscribers, and loves to teach all his photography techniques.

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

“I’ll be teaching courses that will teach how to get started in real estate photography and get clients, drawing on personal experiences.”

How did you get started in photography?

“I was trying to make short movies in 2004 and it was not easy, as [modern] video cameras didn’t exist. I was a VP in sales for a web company, but I really was looking to put some art in my life. I always wanted to be an artist, but ended up in sales as it was a secure job.

“In January 2005, a friend showed me Photoshop for the first time. That was a realization that until I could figure out how to make movies, I could at least take photos and retouch them using Photoshop.

“So I started a 5-year project of shooting my hometown of Paris in great moments of light, and retouching them at first in Photoshop, and then later in Lightroom to make it even better. I went through different phases of heavy HDR retouching to more natural, but found a real passion in life. I have been doing photography for 15 years now, and I never get tired of getting the next photo! Nothing gives me more happiness than to create something.”

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“Happiness. I noticed right away that as soon as I work at getting a great photo, pulling it off gives me great joy. What is even better is that I can exchange it for money via my galleries and books that I make. Being able to make a good living from your passion is a dream come true. I feel like it has been 10 years since I stopped working, and I’ve enjoyed life much more.

“I’m always trying to learn new media like video, 3D or different photography techniques like astro or macro. I’ve noticed that if I don’t constantly learn, I get bored and I’m less excited about the whole thing.”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“Don’t overthink it — just do it. If you want to make a living as a photographer, learn the craft, marketing and then go for it.”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“Money. When I became a professional photographer, I was in my 40s with four teenagers to provide for. Money was the one thing I was most worried about, and not being able to provide for a large family. The support of my wife has always been amazing and despite a rough first two years, with persistence, I started having many income sources from my art. This included hotel photography, real estate photography, tutorials, presets, teaching, books, apps and fine art sales via galleries.”