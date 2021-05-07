Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Amy DeLouise

Director/Producer Amy DeLouise creates high-impact nonfiction digital content and consults with leading companies on storytelling. With more than 400 productions to her credit, Amy is a leader in the field of short form digital storytelling and has garnered more than 40 creative excellence awards including Tellys, Peer, New York Festivals, Aurora and CINE Golden Eagle. She was also honored with the Woman of Vision Leadership Award from Women in Film & Video (WIFV) of Washington, D.C. for her leadership in the industry.

Amy launched the innovative pop-up event #GalsNGear focused on building community and diversity in the film and digital media communities. Amy is a Lynda.com/LinkedIn Learning author with several popular titles and a half million views. Amy’s title “The Producer’s Playbook: Real People on Camera” is being used in dozens of film and communications programs worldwide. Her new Focal Press book with co-author Cheryl Ottenritter is “Nonfiction Sound & Story for Film and Video: A Practical Guide for Filmmakers.”

Amy has a B.A. in English from Yale University. For more resources and tips from Amy, visit her website at www.amydelouise.com.

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

” I’ll be teaching two workshops that I hope can jump-start attendees in their creative thinking, one about storytelling and the other about their business.

“In the first, ‘Engaging Stories: Creative Approaches for Nonfiction Video,’ I’ll walk through the process of building three distinctive video treatments — an animation-driven project incorporating tons of user-generated content, a docu-style approach on a tight budget and a Steadicam/POV virtual tour. Choosing the right approach for a story is a big part of my work as a creative director/producer.

“The second workshop, ‘Level Up: How to Grow Your Creative Business,’ will give attendees real-world strategies and tools to take their business to the next level. We will have lots of interactive Q&A!”

How did you get started in videography?

“I got my start as a location department PA on commercials, TV movies and the feature film ‘JFK,’ helping to find just the right setting and handle logistics for key scenes. Then I got a break to become an art department PA on ‘Forrest Gump’ and then ‘Nixon,’ finding reference images for production design and in some cases, images and film clips to appear in the actual film.

“Working with masters of their craft was a revelation, and a window into the real world workflow of filmmaking. While working those gigs, I built up a client base as a writer and associate producer on corporate films, and from there launched my first video production company.”

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“I love a good storytelling challenge, and a client willing to collaborate on new approaches to telling it. Getting creative in nonfiction isn’t easy, because you can’t just make up the storyboards from thin air, you have to work in the real world. But that’s why I love it!”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“Don’t be afraid to try something new, whether that is a creative approach to your work or a new way to build your business. Go for it!”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“I have had to pivot my business during multiple economic downturns and a family health crisis. Being agile, being willing to try new approaches, reaching out to colleagues and clients for support, and forgiving myself when things aren’t perfect — those have been the keys to my long-term success.”

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

“I hope folks will virtually raise their hands and ask questions during my sessions and those of other speakers. We’re here for you! And please come chat with me during my Ask Me Anything session on Saturday, May 15 at 4 p.m. This is your conference, so take advantage of it!”