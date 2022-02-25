Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Joe Edelman

Joe Edelman is an award-winning photographer, author, photo educator and the host of The LAST FRAME Live on YouTube. His educational mission: “To help photographers to develop a solid understanding of the HOWS and WHYS behind creating great photographs.”

He takes great pride in sharing his experience to motivate and educate new and experienced photographers all over the world via his popular YouTube Channel which boasts over 178,000 subscribers. His weekly LAST FRAME livestream is viewed or listened to in over 100 countries.

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

“I am doing two presentations at this year’s Visual Storytelling Conference. On Friday, March 11, the first is called ‘SHOOT BEAUTY: The Psychology and Techniques Behind Photographing Beauty.’

“80% of photographing people is psychology. 20% is the art and science of photography. Cameras, lenses, lights, and modifiers are all tools that photographers use, but these are NOT what makes a great beauty shot or portrait. Photographing people for any reason is a relationship game, and the gear must take a back seat to the interaction between you and your subject. Photographers go out of their way to learn how to sell to their clients, but they don’t put the same effort into interacting with them.

“Great images require planning and collaboration and result from excellent problem-solving. Together, we will take a deep dive through my entire process, and I will share with you how I plan and execute a shoot.

“I’ll cover everything from shoot prep with my subjects and makeup artists. I will review communication and posing techniques and share some of my favorite beauty lighting arrangements with you.

“What you will learn:

Concept development — How to build great ideas.

The importance of collaboration — How to build a team

How to find, prep and communicate with models

Best ways to find and communicate makeup artists

Communication tips to motivate and direct your models

Lighting tips for great beauty portraits

… and much more!

“The second presentation is on Sunday, March 13. If you have all the business you need … DON’T attend this presentation. If you have more business than you can handle, don’t waste your time on this presentation!

“If you are trying to build your business, join me as I share the marketing techniques that have allowed me to build a successful brand and make a living as a photographer for a career that has spanned five decades. To be a successful photographer, you need to be a successful marketer.

“Reality check: Marketing is NOT posting on social media, offering a Groupon, having a fantastic website, mastering SEO, or publishing an album on a blog. I will walk you through a practical yet detailed approach to developing a focused and concise marketing strategy that does not waste your time or money.

“What you will learn:

The importance of an excellent client experience

Offering services that your clients find valuable

Targeting YOUR ideal customers

Building a personal brand that creates demand

Social media that works

… and much more!”

How did you get started in photography and videography?

“At age 11, I purchased my first camera with money that I was saving for a scooter because my parents wouldn’t let me have a camera for Christmas. At age 14, I had my first byline on the front page of a small-town newspaper, and I was hooked. It has been 52 years since I loaded my first roll of 35mm film, and there are very few aspects of photography that I have not had the opportunity to do professionally at some point.”

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“That is an interesting way to phrase that question, ‘What makes me push the envelope?’ I think it is the way my brain is wired. If I am not pushing the envelope, I get bored. Indeed, the older I get, the harder it can be to be genuinely creative. Every time I pick up a camera, I have to overcome a sense of ‘been there, done that’ to find something unique and different. But for me, that challenge is what continues to make photography fun.”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“Don’t be afraid to SUCK! Being creative is a process that requires a willingness to fail. Without failure, there is no success.”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“To speak about one challenge would misrepresent my career and what it takes to be a good photographer. All great photography is the result of problem-solving. To be good at photography, you must be a great problem solver. You become good at problem-solving by shooting. Constant practice is the key because I am a firm believer that ‘Your BEST shot is your NEXT shot.'”

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

“I am looking forward to presenting at the Visual Storytelling Conference. Attendees at my presentations should expect interactive, high-energy programs with a ton of information.”