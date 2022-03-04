Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

J.C. Figueroa

J.C. Figueroa is Mylio’s Chief Evangelist and Customer Champion. He spends his time evangelizing the application, conducting training, and gathering feedback from users on ways to keep making the application better. He’s also an avid underwater photographer, and rabid fan of his wife and two kids, whom he constantly photographs, sometimes to their dismay.

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

“For visual storytellers, the images we present are the story. If you can’t find the image then there is no story. The only thing more frustrating than losing a photo, is not being able to find a photo you know you have. During the Mylio sessions we’ll go into detail on how to avoid both of those scenarios. I will be teaching participants how to Never Lose a Photo Again, and always be able to find any image, everywhere, no matter what device you have with you.”

How did you get started in photography and videography?

“I studied professional video and film production in college many, many years ago. I then did production work for a variety of enterprises, from corporate and educational outfits, to broadcast news and media. As computer technology became more and more prevalent in the video and photography world, I found myself gravitating towards technology work and helping people learn how to use computers and software for their productions. My own photography became more of a hobby, particularly the pursuit of underwater photography. Recently both worlds – the evangelism of technology and my passion for capturing visuals – have merged into my current role.”

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“I truly believe that life is about experiences and relationships. What you get to experience and the people you meet along the way are – to me – the core of a life worth living. Capturing as many of those experiences and relationships in a visual form is the biggest driver for me.”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“Have an open mind. We all, over time, develop workflows that give us comfort. Often those workflows are based on limited circumstances – on what was possible at the time. Technology has a way to break those limitations and provide us new ways of working and thinking, but we have to be open to change. You’ll never find a better way unless you seek it and are willing to step outside your comfort zone for a brief time.”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“Just keeping up! There’s so much being thrown at us every day. So many new toys to play with, so many avenues to explore. Heck, you can take one single image and work on it for weeks using the myriad of tools available and produce dozens of variations – all pleasing in their own way – from just that one image. I’ve learn that sometimes you have to let go and not give into the fear of missing out. The best camera might just be the one you have with you, and the best photo might be that blurry image of a stranger you’ll never see again, but that always makes you smile because it’s attached to a fond memory.”

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

“Simply that I’m honored to present at the conference. If I can help a single individual find and preserve a precious image, then I’d consider the journey worthwhile.”