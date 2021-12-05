This week, the Photofocus Community members shared images for the Weekly Challenge. We shared tips for photographing cityscapes and also contributed to our daily themes.

Weekly challenge: Printing

The challenge this week was to print some of our images. Something I think that the collective we, don’t do enough of. Here are a few ideas and submissions from our members. You can check out the rest of the submissions here.

Kirsten Barry printed this image for a customer. Mary Wardell likes to print on magnets. Rich M enjoys printing books and other mediums. Nokk has images framed and printed for sale.

I loved seeing the different ways our members print their images. Everything from framed prints to books to magnets. There are so many options available to us.

This week in daily themes

While we have daily themes to give us subjects to share and to get out and photograph, members also share general images. These might be new photos they’ve created and just what is being seen in the world around us during the week.



Here are a few that caught my eye this week.

Elaine Hambley #TextureTuesday Jim Hughes #StreetSaturday Joe #WordlessOnWednesday Louis #MonochromeMonday Vaughn #ReflectionsThursday

This week’s tips for photographing cityscapes

Every Tuesday the community shares tips for different photographic topics. This week we shared tips on photographing cities.

Michael Ryno

Mike Ryno suggests walking through downtown areas and searching for unique scenes that go beyond the typical skyline.

Mary Wardell

Mary Wardell likes to look for the details within the city. There are so many we tend to overlook.

Susan Leipa

Susan Leipa challenges us to change our perspective. Don’t always photograph at street level. Parking garages, rooftop bars and accessible places on higher floors of buildings make for great vantage points.

To see more tips like these check out the Community Learning Group in the community.

Join us in the Photofocus Community

Do you have your own helpful tips, information or experiences you can share? Are you looking for a photography community where you can share images, ask for input, learn and grow your own photography? Join us in the Photofocus Community. You’ll find daily themes, weekly challenges and more. Hope to see you there!