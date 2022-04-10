Welcome to Shutter Notes, our new weekly community feature. Shutter Notes will be a chance to get to know our community members a bit better. Each member will share a little bit about themselves and an image they’ve chosen.

W. Keith McManus is a documentary photographer/filmmaker and former full-time faculty at Rochester Institute of Technology — School of Photographic Arts & Sciences. Primarily an editorial photographer, for several years he was an editor at U.S. News & World Report. While there he was involved in creating the magazine’s web presence. He also helped found an online award-winning website devoted to documentary photography.

Why and how Keith created this image

This image, from 1988 is from a long-term project that documented spring break in Daytona Beach, FL.

It was created using his Leica M4 and 35mm Summicron lens. He used ASA 200 film and D-23 developer. This was likely shot at f/2 (he didn’t have that information recorded). Keith used Tri-X — Imacon-Flextight scan and basic processing.

