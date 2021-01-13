This week we’re getting to know community member, Mike Hedge by finding out his answers to four questions and sharing a few of his images.

How did you get started in photography?

I am not even sure why I bought my first camera back in college. I guess I was looking for a creative outlet. By education, I am a CPA, and I spent many years doing accounting and finance work, which doesn’t lend itself much to being creative. Photography has provided opportunities for me to explore my creativity. It provides me a way to step away from the stresses of my work, slow down, be in the moment, and admire and capture the beautiful creation that is all around us. Often we are so busy or we have our noses in our phones that we forget to look up and appreciate what is right in front of us.

What was your first camera?

I purchased a Pentax ME Super 35mm camera back when I was in college in the early ’80s.

Who is one photographer that inspires you and why?

I can’t say that there is but one photographer that really inspires me. There is so much good work available that we have access to. However, I do really connect with the style and work of Nick Page. I love the wide-angle photos with great light and skies, as well as the movement of water that is present in much of his work. I am also a fan of panorama landscape shots.

What’s the first thing you look for in composing your image?

I am always looking for great light and great skies. I usually find you can compose beautiful images, even with rather an ordinary subject matter if these are present.

