Welcome to Shutter Notes, our weekly community feature. Shutter Notes gives you the chance to get to know our community members a bit better. Each member will share a little bit about themselves and an image they’ve chosen.

Jason Stewart is a full-time ER nurse who took up photography after a horse-riding injury back in 2013. He photographs a variety of subjects including portraits, wildlife and macro.

Why and how Jason created this image

Jason created this image in the Emergency Room hallway. He wanted to photograph how the pandemic was affecting nurses. Jason got permission to bring his camera equipment into ER and got the staff involved in storytelling. While he couldn’t photograph patients, he was able to do a series and capture how the nurses felt.

His intention was to do a high-key black and white here. All of his pandemic shots were black and white. It was a great learning experience as he had never done this type of portraiture before. He worked together with these two nurses to get the right pose. After trying a few poses, the nurse on the right, Josh had the idea for this one.

As for post-processing Jason sharpened this image a bit, brought down the exposure and highlights some. In the process of creating this image, he learned to always listen to all parties involved in the image-making process. Share ideas and if you have an idea, give it a try.

Jason hopes that people viewing this connect to the emotional impact of the image and what the ER staff goes through on a daily basis.

