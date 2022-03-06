While we watch the Russian invasion of Ukraine from afar, companies in the photography space are going the extra mile for humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine.

Fujifilm

Fujifilm is donating $2 million to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and neighboring countries engaged in aiding refugees.

The company will donate a total of $1 million U.S. dollars to UNHCR and UNICEF for use in supporting humanitarian relief efforts. The other $1 million will go toward donating medical equipment, including Fujifilm’s portable X-ray system and hand-held wireless ultrasound devices for medical care provided to the affected population in Ukraine.

In a statement, Fujifilm said: “Fujifilm Holdings and its group companies long for a peaceful world and safe, healthy communities, and do not condone, under any circumstances, aggression, violence, or war.”

Sony

In an Instagram story, Sony announced they would donate $2 million U.S. dollars to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the international NGO, Save the Children, to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine and countries in the region.

Additionally, Sony will collect donations from its employees and match the amounts raised to support humanitarian relief efforts.

Panasonic

Panasonic has noted they will be “monitoring developments and provide humanitarian assistance where necessary.”

As a first step, the company is donating 20 million yen — approximately $174,000 U.S. dollars — to the Polish Red Cross, in order to support those who have evacuated from Ukraine. The funds will also benefit Peace Winds Japan, an NGO providing assistance to Ukraine.

Peak Design

Photography accessory company Peak Design announced they would be supporting Ukraine with in-kind donations to the Ukrainian people, as well as journalists on the ground.

The company is collecting all of their European returned bags, and giving them to refugees arriving in Poland. “Our hope is that these gently used bags prove useful for those who have had to flee their homes and homeland.”

Additionally, Peak Design is offering free gear to any journalist. If you are working in Ukraine, or know someone who is, email [email protected]

Do you know of a company that’s supporting Ukraine that we haven’t listed here? Let us know!

Every little bit helps in ensuring the citizens of Ukraine make it through this troubling time. You can learn more about how to donate here.