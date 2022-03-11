Become Ukraine’s guardian angel

Skylum began in Ukraine. And Russia is engaging in an unprovoked attack against Ukraine. Can you help save lives by donating a drone?

War protest Ukraine Russia. Gavatri Malhotra Unsplash.
Protest against the war in Ukraine in Washington D.C. Photo by Gayatri Malhotra on Unsplash

How can drones help?

In a word: safety.

Drones can provide real-time photos of the situation on the ground. This can help Ukrainians act faster and more decisively and provide better security to civilians by giving warnings. It’s not a stretch to say that your drone can save lives.

The drones provide safety and surveillance and will not be armed.

Drone photo of Ukraine by Viktor Bystroy on Unsplash.
Synevyr, Zakarpattia Oblast, Ukraine. Photo by Viktor Bystrov on Unsplash

What kind of drones are needed?

• DJI Mavic 2 Zoom

• DJI DRON Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual

• Autel Evo 2

• DJI Air 2S

• DJI Mavic Air 2

• DJI Mavic 2 Pro

• DJI Mini

How do I get more information?

Doorway, Kyiv, Ukraine. Marian Blan Unsplash.
Doorways with sunflowers, Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo by Marjan Blan | @marjanblan on Unsplash

Please contact Sabina Iliasova from Skylum Team at [email protected]. She will provide you with further support and information about the delivery process.

If you don’t have a drone, you can still help by sharing this page on social media and contributing to help groups such as Doctors Without Frontiers or other help organizations. Thank you.