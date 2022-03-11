Become Ukraine’s guardian angel

Skylum began in Ukraine. And Russia is engaging in an unprovoked attack against Ukraine. Can you help save lives by donating a drone?

Protest against the war in Ukraine in Washington D.C. Photo by Gayatri Malhotra on Unsplash

How can drones help?

In a word: safety.

Drones can provide real-time photos of the situation on the ground. This can help Ukrainians act faster and more decisively and provide better security to civilians by giving warnings. It’s not a stretch to say that your drone can save lives.

The drones provide safety and surveillance and will not be armed.

What kind of drones are needed?

• DJI Mavic 2 Zoom

• DJI DRON Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual

• Autel Evo 2

• DJI Air 2S

• DJI Mavic Air 2

• DJI Mavic 2 Pro

• DJI Mini

How do I get more information?

Please contact Sabina Iliasova from Skylum Team at [email protected]. She will provide you with further support and information about the delivery process.

If you don’t have a drone, you can still help by sharing this page on social media and contributing to help groups such as Doctors Without Frontiers or other help organizations. Thank you.