Become Ukraine’s guardian angel
Skylum began in Ukraine. And Russia is engaging in an unprovoked attack against Ukraine. Can you help save lives by donating a drone?
How can drones help?
In a word: safety.
Drones can provide real-time photos of the situation on the ground. This can help Ukrainians act faster and more decisively and provide better security to civilians by giving warnings. It’s not a stretch to say that your drone can save lives.
The drones provide safety and surveillance and will not be armed.
What kind of drones are needed?
• DJI Mavic 2 Zoom
• DJI DRON Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual
• Autel Evo 2
• DJI Air 2S
• DJI Mavic Air 2
• DJI Mavic 2 Pro
• DJI Mini
How do I get more information?
Please contact Sabina Iliasova from Skylum Team at [email protected]. She will provide you with further support and information about the delivery process.
If you don’t have a drone, you can still help by sharing this page on social media and contributing to help groups such as Doctors Without Frontiers or other help organizations. Thank you.
