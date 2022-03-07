Even before Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the world has been keeping tabs on the conflict. Apart from news reports, stories from the Ukrainians themselves continue to shed light on developments as they unfold. Among them are local photographers and creatives like Sergi Mykhalchuk. The Kyiv-based cinematographer has been advocating for his latest photos of his city to be shared as widely as possible.

Liverpool photographer Ian Simpson is among the creatives across the globe who heeded Mykhalchuk’s call. He fell in love with Ukraine and its people after a visit in 2019, so the news of the Russian invasion broke his heart. With that thought, he befriended Mykhalchuk through social media in early March. He found out that he was actively photographing the front lines in Kyiv.

“I wanted to help the people of Ukraine but all I know is photography. So I decided to use it,” he said a blog post.

With Mykhalchuk’s permission, Simpson created a website for his photos of Kyiv. The collection reveals the devastation that Kyiv has suffered, and introduces us to the people who are bravely defending it. It also includes some scenes of the harrowing aftermath of the missile strike of the Kyiv TV Tower.

Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of these images, viewer discretion is advised.

“Be warned the content is very graphic but shows what Russian soldiers, under the direct orders of Vladimir Putin, are doing to the innocent civilian Ukrainian people,” Simpson noted. “These images WILL be used as evidence of war crimes against Putin and his generals.”

Check out the dedicated website for Sergi Mykalchuk’s photos to see the rest of his work and stay updated with the current situation in Ukraine.

All photos by Sergi Mykalchuk. Used with permission.

We wish nothing but the best for our friends in Ukraine. Here’s how you can help.