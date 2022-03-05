In order to further support the Ukrainian people during this time of hardship, we have decided to block the country of Russia from accessing Photofocus.com until further notice.

We are doing this to make it clear that the Russian invasion is not acceptable, and to stand up for our friends in the Ukraine. While Russian citizens are not to blame for this war, we believe that they can join forces and bring an end to this situation without violence.

We encourage our colleagues in the photojournalism space to do the same.

We wish nothing but the best for our friends in Ukraine. Here’s how you can help.