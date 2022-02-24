When the Ukraine was invaded by Russia on Feb. 24, 2022, our hearts sank. The team at Photofocus has made friends and colleagues over the years with several people and companies in Ukraine. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this unthinkable act.

It’s impossible to fully understand the state of the invasion, and the reasoning behind it, but we hope that the Ukrainian people will be safe as they continue to fight for their freedom.

We spoke with Vanelli, author at Photofocus and director of education for Skylum Software, which is located in Ukraine:

“As I hear stories from my fellow co-workers about how they are rushing to give blood or they are out helping their elderly grandparents prepare, or helping relocate families, I’m reminded of how powerful stories and photos can be to tell a real story.” Vanelli

So how you can you make a difference? Be a visual storyteller. If you’re located in an area that is being effected, take photos and write a few words describing your experience. Post them for the world to see. Please stay out of harms way.

For those that are in Ukraine that would like to tell their story to the Photofocus audience, please email [email protected].

Whether you’re documenting your experiences in Ukraine on your camera or smartphone, we invite you to share what’s happening in Ukraine. We’ll post what you send us and share it with our audience.

For those not in Ukraine, we invite you to comment below if you’ve visited the country, and relive your favorite memories with us.

Our goal is to show the world — through the power of photography — the real story.