Last time we shared the work of Kyiv-based cinematographer Sergi Mykhalchuk, it was an introduction to the scenes of war that he was capturing in his city. Despite the dangers of photographing the frontlines and developments in Ukraine, he continues to do so not only in Kyiv, but in the neighboring cities as well.

In his latest update, he shared some poignant captures of a recent civilian evacuation in Irpin, a city located right next to Kyiv. The scenes are heart-wrenching. Set against the backdrop of devastation, the civilians make their way through the rubble to escape the war-torn city. Men, women and children carry whatever belongings they could (even beloved pets) and meet with soldiers waiting to bring them to safety.

Liverpool photographer Ian Simpson continues to help Mykhalchuk to get the word out on the recent developments of Russian aggression in Ukraine. Apart from the photos above, Simpson also uploaded a video that Mykhalchuk shared with him. It’s short, but it adds greater impact to the gravity of the situation. It reveals the distressing reality of what was really happening. Gunfire and bombs were hitting the buildings at a perilous distance. Soldiers continued to fight while the evacuation was ongoing. We can just imagine how traumatic it was for the civilians to bear witness to the past and present.

With Simpson’s help, Mykhalchuk is trying to get these important photos seen by as much of the world as possible. Please make sure to visit the website for Sergi Mykalchuk’s photos to stay updated with the current situation in Ukraine. However, please note that some of the images you’ll find there are graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

All photos by Sergi Mykalchuk. Used with permission.

We wish nothing but the best for our friends in Ukraine. Here’s how you can help.