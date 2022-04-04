This morning, Sigma Corporation of America announced its third annual Focused on the Fight Charitable Giving campaign. As in the two years prior, Sigma is partnering with their dealers to help people suffering hardships of any kind.

From April 1-June 30, 2022, 5% of all sales at participating retail partners will be donated to three charitable organizations, including Save the Children – Ukraine and World Central Kitchen, each of which is providing immediate humanitarian relief to Ukraine.

The first two Focused on the Fight campaigns have raised over $193,000 for charitable organizations across the United States in partnership with twenty-four participating retail partners, and this year, the campaign continues its mission to help provide aid to the communities that need it most right now.

“Photography, by its creative nature, promotes awareness, compassion, and empathy; it is at the heart of all we do. And I strongly believe that Sigma America’s picture must match our words,” said Mark Amir-Hamzeh, president of Sigma America. “As the US subsidiary of a global company, and as fellow human beings, supporting these humanitarian charities that are providing relief to the Ukrainian people at this time of extreme suffering is a concrete way for us to demonstrate that our community’s commitment to compassion knows no boundaries.”

Individual dealer contributions are capped at $20,000 and total donation amount is capped at $150,000. All funds will be split equally between the three charity organizations.

For more information on participating dealers and benefiting charities, visit sigmaphoto.com.