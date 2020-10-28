Today, Fujifilm North America introduced 16 new X-Photographers to its lineup. The X-Photographer ambassador program is made up of leading photographers in the U.S. Fujifilm community that are passionate about creating images, mentoring and giving back to the community.

“Over the past several months, we have made a significant effort to broaden the scope of the prestigious X-Photographer program in the U.S. to be more representative of our community,” said Victor Ha, senior director of marketing and product management. “We’re doubling the size of the program to give as many photographer content creators as possible the chance to showcase their work. The addition of these new X-Photographers to our already impressive roster of pros has us excited about the content to come.”

The newest photographers were chosen by a group comprised of Fujifilm staff, some of the current X-Photographers and third-party reviewers. The newly named X-Photographers for the 2020-2024 term are:

“I am so grateful to be a part of the Fujifilm family,” said Caroline Tran, one of the newly-named U.S. X-Photographers. “Running your own business can feel like being on an island at times, but having Fujifilm by my side has given me great company and support to make this journey fun! I am so honored to be part of a group that’s so committed to giving back to the photography community.”

As a part of the revised X-Photographer program, every four years a new X-Photographer class will be named, in an effort to encourage photographer and content diversity and variety.

As part of the program’s enhancements, several additional layers were also introduced. To be eligible to become an X-Photographer, the photographer first must be part of the Fujifilm Creator program, and then apply for the four-year X-Photographer position. An evaluation/vetting process occurs, and selected Creators are chosen to advance to X-Photographer status. Outgoing X-Photographers maintain alumni status and may re-apply to become an X- Photographer again once the next four-year term has passed.

To learn more, visit fujifilm-x.com.