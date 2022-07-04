If you’re in the market for a top-tier camera, this roundup will help you decide which model is right for you.

Creators today have been blessed with a healthy camera market with fantastic camera bodies available at affordable prices. However, as we all know, manufacturers also pump out flagship devices that come with hefty price tags.

These top-tier cameras offer the very best when it comes to image sensors, autofocus systems, build materials and image quality. If you have deep pockets, you can easily be the owner of one of these expensive cameras.

Below, we’ll take a quick look at five of our favorite top-tier cameras that set standards for other manufacturers to follow. So, sit back, grab your favorite beverage and take a look at these cameras that are not safe for wallets.

Fujifilm GFX100 S — A top-tier camera all the way

The Fujifilm GFX 100S is a fantastic camera. With a huge 102-megapixel sensor, this top-tier camera can capture details galore. The images you produce with this medium format camera will make your jaw drop.

The IBIS and autofocus system amazingly rival many leading full-frame cameras. You can shoot 4K video. It’s weather-sealed to the nines. It takes two UHS-II SD cards, and it just feels lovely in hand. Fujifilm knocked this top-tier camera out of the park.

Leica M11 — Elegance and performance

A list of top-tier cameras would be criminal without at least one Leica. The M11 — Leica’s newest kid on the block — mixes Leica’s illustrious past with modern technology. Under the hood, a 60MP sensor powers this beautiful rangefinder camera. A gorgeous 2.3 million dot touchscreen shows you what you’ve captured on the back. There’s a lot more going on with this camera, though.

Once you stop drooling, you’ll realize this camera has a few party tricks. There’s a new IR and UV filter that helps produce stunning colors. The sensor offers triple resolution tech, which lets you switch resolutions without introducing any crop factors. A new battery lasts longer than any Leica battery before, and the sleek user interface delights. As you would expect, the build quality is stunning. The ergonomics are sublime, and the overall user experience is hard to beat. This top-tier camera has a top-tier price to match, but it’s worth every penny,

Sony a1 — Sony’s top-tier camera

Sony killed it when they released this top-tier camera. The 50-megapixel Sony a1 was the first that allowed continued use of the electronic shutter with no penalty to image quality and no rolling shutter, thanks to its stacked design. As a result, you can rattle off 30 frames per second with full autofocus, including animal eye AF, and the camera won’t break a sweat.

The Sony a1 features improved weather sealing which is vital to those who spend time in the great outdoors. The ergonomics have also been improved. The a1 is expensive, but Sony went all in on this camera, which has paid off. If you have deep pockets and want the best that Sony offers, the a1 could be the camera for you. Read more about the Sony a1 in our full review.

Canon EOS R3

The Canon EOS R3 is a pro body top-tier camera with oodles of weather sealing and a fantastic amount of digits in its price tag. The EOS R3 uses a stacked 24-megapixel full-frame sensor, can shoot 30 frames per second with the electronic shutter, 12 frames per second with the mechanical shutter and features Canon’s excellent 5-axis IBIS.

However, the R3’s party piece is the eye-controlled autofocus. Look where you want to focus, and the camera tracks what you’re looking at. It’s not a new concept, but Canon has perfected it in the R3. On top of this, you’ll get the two card slots (CFexpress and UHS-II), a 120 frame per second EVF and a vari-angle touchscreen. But, again, this camera is expensive. Still, if you want one of the best cameras for wildlife and sports photography, you will have to pay for it.

Nikon Z 9

Nikon’s flagship camera, the Z 9, is a top tier-camera in every way. The 3D tracking that made Nikon DSLRs so formidable is back in the Z 9. There are 493 autofocus points, a blackout-free real-time EVF, AI-based tracking and subject recognition game-changing.

Powering the Z 9 is a 45.7-megapixel stacked full-frame sensor. There’s a built-in vertical grip and two CFexpress card slots. The Nikon Z 9 shoots 20 frames per second, and the buffer can handle 1000 RAW files. It’s perhaps the best mirrorless camera to date and one of the best cameras for wildlife and sports photographers who need the best. However, like other top-tier cameras on this list, you’ll have to save your pennies for it.