This morning, Fujifilm announced the world’s first autofocus lens with a maximum aperture of f/1.0 for mirrorless cameras — the Fujinon XF50mm f/1.0 R WR lens. Designed for Fujifilm X series digital cameras, the XF50mm can produce an extremely narrow depth of field.

The lens consists of 12 elements in nine groups, with one aspherical element and two extra-low (ED) dispersion elements. Its rounded diaphragm produces large, smooth bokeh for a professional look, allowing photographers to use selective focus to only keep their subject’s eyes in focus for close-up character images.

“Not only is [the XF50mm] the fastest interchangeable lens Fujifilm has ever produced, but it’s also an incredible tool for visual storytellers to use in telling their stories because its autofocus can achieve critical focus at very shallow depth of fields,” said senior director of marketing and product management Victor Ha. “But it’s not just for portraits. Take this lens out onto the street or into a lifestyle session and you’ll turn cluttered locations into clean backdrops with unrivaled subject separation.”

At f/1.0, the XF50mm means there are more options when it comes to making images in low-light conditions. The lens easily achieves fast shutter speeds that freeze movement and keep ISO settings lower for detail-rich results.

The XF50mm brings more light to the sensor than any previous XF lens, making it possible for autofocus to operate on the X-Pro3 and X-T4 cameras at -7EV luminance level.

The lens offers 120 degrees of rotation for precise focus, featuring a focus ring that has been designed to be more accurate than any previous XF lens. The XF50mm is also weather-resistant, being sealed in 11 locations to protect against moisture and dust. It is capable of being used in temperatures down to 14°F.

The Fujinon XF50mm f/1.0 R WR lens is expected to be available in fall 2020. Preorders are currently available.