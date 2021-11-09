Mother Nature is about to rear her head as we head deep into the fall and winter months. Pretty soon, rainy days and low temps will be the norm and we as creators have to be ready when she throws the wind, rain, and snow in our direction. Thankfully, there are plenty of top-drawer weather-sealed cameras on the market these days.

Whether you like mirrorless cameras or DSLRs, there are weather-sealed cameras out there that will have your back in everything from torrential downpours to nor’easters. The weather-sealed cameras listed below have more than one trick up their heavily insulated sleeves as well. They all pack incredible sensors, rapid autofocus systems and plenty of mod-cons that will make your life as a creator that much easier. Let’s take a look at the top weather-sealed cameras that should be on your radar.

Weather-sealed cameras — The Olympus OM-D E-M1X is a beast

The Olympus OM-D E-M1X is a chonk of a camera by micro four-thirds standards. Still, the group that this camera goes after use even larger cameras like the Nikon D5, D6, and the Canon EOS 1DX II and 1DX III. The E-M1X is smaller, lighter, and magnitudes cheaper than those cameras while offering better weather sealing. This camera is IPX1 rated which means it can withstand an intense amount of moisture and dust attacking it.

The E-M1X boasts two processors and deep learning AI capabilities. The Olympus OM-D E-M1X can identify and track planes, trains, cars, and animals/birds. The built-in grip houses two batteries, there’s an articulating screen and, a 20-megapixel sensor that captures a ton of detail. Dual card slots, 7.5 stops of IBIS compensation, 60 FPS (single AF), 18 fps (continuous AF tracking) of continuous shooting with the silent electronic shutter, and more are included. All of this for under $2,000! Craziness!

Panasonic’s Lumix S5 is one of the best weather-sealed cameras

The Panasonic Lumix S5 gets many things right, including build quality and weather sealing. Now, many will overlook this camera because they believe everything that’s said online. However, I can tell you that this camera performs incredibly well in all situations and all-weather scenarios including the rain, blowing dust, and the cold.

But, the autofocus system, Brett! What about it? It’s perfectly fine for photography. I have never had a single issue with the camera and I have used it to track motocross riders zooming around a track, birds flying, and I have used it at badly lit events. The Lumix S5 has never let me down. There are two card slots, a fully articulating screen, and the battery life is solid. The ergonomics are also superb. When it comes to weather-sealed cameras, this 24-megapixel full-frame option is a bargain.

The Canon EOS R5 is built tough for modern photographers

The Canon EOS R5 marked a big return to form for Canon after falling behind in the mirrorless camera wars. Thankfully, Canon went back to its DSLR design roots with the R5. It features simply superb ergonomics, and it has been built tough like the old EOS 5D IV while shedding a little weight. In my full review, I said:

“The body is incredibly robust and features pro-level weather sealing. I have used this camera in downpours and it just keeps on ticking. The rubber covers over the ports are not the most substantial I’ve seen. However, they’re thick enough and they close tightly, which helps keep moisture out. Underneath the rubber texture that covers the body sits a magnesium alloy shell that will stand up to even the most demanding photographers.” Brett Day, Gear Editor

The Canon EOS R5 features a 45-megapixel sensor that captures lots of detail and offers up a ton of dynamic range. There are two card slots (one CFexpress B and one UHS-II), a fully articulating screen, and a big bright EVF. The Canon EOS R5 also has one of, if not the best autofocus system of any camera currently available. It can shoot 8K videos, and the IBIS is class-leading. This is a workhorse camera that will not let you down when the going gets tough.

A pro-grade weather sealed DSLR — Pentax K-3 III

No roundup about weather-sealed cameras would be complete without a Pentax camera. Pentax has been weather sealing their cameras for years and they have withstood torture tests with flying colors. Pentax’s newest camera, the Pentax K-3 III is no exception. As you can see in the image above. this camera can withstand a lot of abuse. I used it during a downpour and it just kept on clicking. In my full review, I said:

“The Pentax K-3 III has a magnesium alloy body and incredible weather sealing. The K-3 III is built like a tank. This is nothing less than we expected. Pentax cameras have always been some of the most rugged on the market. The camera got an Oklahoma summertime shower and it didn’t bat an eye. The K-3 III is a camera that’s built to stand up to the rigors of modern photography.” Brett Day, Gear Editor

On top of the great weather sealing, you’ll get a DSLR with a solid 26-megapixel sensor. Then there’s the brilliant SAFOX 13 autofocus system that allows eye-tracking through the large bright optical viewfinder. It doesn’t end there either as this camera also features dual card slots, IBIS, a self-leveling sensor, ergonomics that make the camera melt into your hand and a very responsive touchscreen. It’s one of the best weather-sealed cameras you can get your hands on.

The Fujifilm X-T4 is for when the going gets tough

The Fujifilm X-T4 is a powerhouse APS-C camera that has been designed to meet the needs of photographers who like to shoot outside in all weather conditions. The X-T4 can operate in temperatures that range from -10°C to +40°C. (14°F to 104°F) and it will put up with the rain, the snow, dust, and ice as well. It’s a dependable camera that will have your back.

Inside the weather-sealed body, you’ll find a brilliant 26.2-megapixel X-Trans sensor. The camera also features a fully articulating screen, a good EVF, dual card slots, and a high-performing IBIS system. If you want a camera that has a retro vibe but that meets the standards required by today’s photographers, you might want to check out the X-T4.

The Nikon Z 6II takes the weather in its stride

The Nikon Z 6II is a camera that flies under the radar quite often. This is a real shame because the camera is quite impressive. The autofocus system has been improved greatly, the sensor is incredibly capable, and yes, the weather sealing is top-notch as well. I have used the camera extensively and I haven’t gone easy on it. It’s still just happily doing its thing.

The Z 6II is one of the most comfortable cameras I have held. Even when out in the rain, it never felt like it wanted to escape my grip. On top of this the LCD and EVF are of great quality and the menu system is easy to use. There are two card slots, IBIS and as I said before, the autofocus system, thanks to dual processors, is quite excellent. So, if you love Nikon cameras and want one to take out into the wild, you owe it to yourself to give this camera more attention. Keep an eye out for our full review, which will be coming soon.