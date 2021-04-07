Overnight, FUJIFILM announced the launch of its new INSTAX Mini 40 camera, an instant camera offering features like Automatic Exposure, Selfie Mode and more.

Alongside the INSTAX Mini 40, FUJIFILM also announced a new INSTAX Mini instant film variety, Contact Sheet, which mimics the look of a classic film contact sheet and adds a new twist to the popular INSTAX Mini instant film series.

“The new Mini 40 will appeal to sophisticated instant photo enthusiasts, whom have already been using our INSTAX product for years and are now looking for an instant camera with a timeless design,” said Manny Almeida, Division President, Imaging Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “Designed to be easily portable, Mini 40 is finished with a high-quality texture that fits in one hand. The lustrous black camera body is accented with silver touches, resulting in a classic and chic look.”

Below, B&H Photo gives a first look at the INSTAX Mini 40.

The INSTAX Mini 40 will be available for $99.99, and will be available by the end of April 2021. Preorders are now available.

Automatic Exposure function for better pictures any time of the day

The Automatic Exposure function automatically senses the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed, and optimizes the shutter speed and flash output according to the scene. It allows even novice INSTAX instant camera users to take photos that are automatically properly exposed regardless of interior or exterior conditions, producing high-quality photo prints on-the-spot.

Selfie Mode for quicker and easier selfies

Users can activate the Selfie Mode, perfect for taking selfies and close-up shots, by simply pulling out the front-end edge of the lens after powering the camera on. This makes it incredibly easy and convenient to take selfies and close-up pictures.

Also accompanying the launch of Mini 40 is new INSTAX Mini Contact Sheet instant film. An homage to classic film photography, the design of the new instant film is inspired by a photographer’s contact sheet. As with all INSTAX Mini instant film, Contact Sheet will be available in a single pack with 10 exposures.

INSTAX Mini Contact Sheet instant film is also expected to be available in late April for a price of $14.99. Preorders are now available.