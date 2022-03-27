Welcome to Shutter Notes, our new weekly community feature. Shutter Notes will be a chance to get to know our community members a bit better. Each member will share a little bit about themselves and an image they’ve chosen.

Jaro Tupy is a photographer who lives in Zlin, Czech Republic.

He shared this image of Spa Luhacovice. You will find it in a beautiful valley in the protected area of the White Carpathian mountains which are located on the border of the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Why Jaro created this image

Jaro created this particular view here in order to motivate visitors to visit. There are spas here and he wanted to make it look appealing and welcoming. He used both DxO PureRAW and Lightroom for post-processing and to do a little color correction.

Well, it worked for me. I had to go search for it and am now convinced I need to go here!

Get your photo featured!

Please join us in the Photofocus Community and find the complete description and instructions on how to submit your image for consideration here.

Please only submit one image at a time and for now only one submission per person. We’ll ask for more at a later date if we need them. If you have any questions, comment here or send me a message within the community. We look forward to your submissions.

If you have any photographer friends you know would enjoy or benefit from being in the Photofocus Community, be sure to invite them!