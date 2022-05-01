Welcome to Shutter Notes, our new weekly community feature. Shutter Notes will be a chance to get to know our community members a bit better. Each member will share a little bit about themselves and an image they’ve chosen.

Marland Miller is a 73-year-old gentleman who is a part-time taxi driver and part-time sales consultant. He took his first photo sometime back in 1960. Marland has chosen to share a very personal moment with us in his image titled “Grief”.

Why and how Marland created this image

Marland created this image at the cemetery during the graveside service for his mother. He really felt like this showed a clear depiction of the grief at the loss of a family member. Marland liked the way their emotions were captured and of course, it has special meaning to him.

In post-processing, he cropped the image a bit and lightened the shadows using Lightroom. He hopes that his viewers can see empathy in this image.

