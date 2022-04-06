Have you visited the Photofocus Community lately?

I know we are all busy and have so many places to ‘be’ online that spending time in another community may seem counterproductive. Well, let me give you a few reasons why spending time in the Photofocus Community can help you with your own photography and more.

Daily themes

When we first started out we had two themes per day. Recently, we’ve added a couple more to each day so now we have four daily themes. Those of you who loved and miss Google+ daily photography themes might enjoy getting back involved in some of these.

There are a few old favorites and a few newly established themes. Here are a few images from our members.

Saturday so time for today’s Fungi shot taken this morning in the Australian Botanic Gardens, Mount Annan. #ShroomShotSaturday. Went back to the old Canon 60D for this weeks fungi shots. The second Speedlite that I use on the R5 stopped working last week and it's off to see if it can be repaired. I've two lights that still work on the 60D but won't run on the R5 so until it's repaired or I have to buy a new one, I'll be using the 60D. 1/250 Sec F29 ISO 100 Two off-camera speedlites. For the #FunFriday theme by ©Jackie Johnson #WordlessOnWednesday @Sean McLean ©Iain Cairns - #TextureTuesday

Weekly challenges in the community

Each week a new challenge is posted on Monday. These challenges can be fun and/or give you something to learn. They are a great way to get that camera out of your bag and use it.

From floating/flying food, colors, words and general photography terms, we cover the gambit of topics. You might be pushed out of your comfort zone for some weeks. It’s how we grow.

Check out some of these shots our members have created.

©Linda MacPherson - Floating Fruit ©Klaus Scherer - Finding faces ©Julie Powell - Self portraits ©Arthur Hall - Yellow

Monthly hangouts

Every month the Photofocus Community gathers virtually to talk about photography. Some months we have presentations from Photofocus authors. There are also Photo Assist sessions where you can submit an image you would like to get a little help with.

Get to know your fellow community members and some of the Photofocus authors during this time. Ask questions, get answers and just chat about the state of the photography world today.

Groups in the community

Within the community, there are genre-specific groups. Groups range from portrait to landscape, general nature, wildlife, macro and quite a few others. You’re sure to find a topic or two that align with your interests.

There are also groups for Luminar, Photoshop and Lightroom. In these groups, there are specific conversations, questions and help pertaining to each individual post-processing software.

©Rosen Kalpachki - Film Group ©Stefano Petitti - Sports @Susan Liepa - Street photography group

Shutter Notes

We’ve been sharing weekly Shutter Notes for a couple of months now. Members submit an image, answer a few questions about the image and are featured each Sunday here on our site.

If you’re interested in being featured you can find all the information on how to do that here. We’d love to see your images and hear about their how, who, where, what and why of them.

We hope you’ll join us in the Community. It’s a great place to share, learn and have some fun with our photography.