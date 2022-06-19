Welcome to Shutter Notes, our weekly community feature. Shutter Notes gives you the chance to get to know our community members a bit better. Each member will share a little bit about themselves and their chosen image.

Ed Adams is a retired amateur photographer. He has lived in Santa Barbara, California for over 50 years. Ed has been photographing for over 50 years. His main subjects are sports and landscape.

iPhone 6, back lens, ISO 32, f2.2, 1/618 sec

Why and how Ed created this image

Ed created this image at the harbor in Camden, Maine. He would describe this as waiting. Boats waiting for their sailors. He really loved the colors of the boat and wharf and the reflections captured in the water.

He processed the image in ON1 Raw 2022 for exposure and noise. Then Ed took it into Photoshop where he extend the edges of the image using crop and content-aware fill. Then it went back to ON1 Raw 2022 and on to Topaz Studio where the painterly effects were applied.

Ed learned how to apply this technique by watching a few videos on each of the products he used.

Get your photo featured!

Please join us in the Photofocus Community and find the complete description and instructions on how to submit your image for consideration here.

Please only submit one image at a time and for now only one submission per person. We’ll ask for more at a later date if we need them. If you have any questions, comment here or send me a message within the community. We look forward to your submissions.

If you have any photographer friends you know would enjoy or benefit from being in the Photofocus Community, be sure to invite them!