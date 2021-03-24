This week we’re getting to know community member, Louis Trautwein.

Louis is from Delft, Netherlands and enjoys landscape photography as well as photographing whatever he can find that interests him.

How did you get started in photography?

“I developed a love for landscape photos with a single object or person in them. Some of this can be found in my urban photography as well. Interest in macro photography arose because I started working with lenses that also worked well up close. I discovered that possibility by accident and found it interesting. These are interests I’ve found in recent years. Before that, I had only been shooting family photos for about 20 years.”

What was your first camera?

“My family had a Kodak Brownie 2 at home. I don’t remember anyone ever using it. At one point I bought a roll of film and went out with the camera. We lived on the city border of Amsterdam and the first photos I took were landscape photos. I was about 12 years old and still have the photos in my possession.”

Who is one photographer that inspires you and why?

“Photographers who I am inspired by are William Eggleston and Gregory Crewdson.”

What’s the first thing you look for in composing your image?

“As far as the composition is concerned, I rely on my feelings and listen to comments that others make that seem meaningful to me. I know it’s never perfect, but I do strive for it.”

