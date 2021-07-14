This week we’re getting to know community member, Karen Randall. Karen loves photographing flowers, landscapes and the Milky Way. She enjoys hiking and camping and takes her camera with her wherever she goes.

Haven’t joined the Photofocus Community yet? Sign up for free today!

How did you get started in photography?

“My Mom always was taking pictures, so, I picked it up from her. I bought a camera, a B&W Bogan enlarger and took a class on photography at a local community college.”

What was your first camera?

“That would be a Minolta X-370 that I still have today, but probably doesn’t work. Just fun having it around.”

Who is one photographer that inspires you and why?

“About seven years ago, I came across pictures of the Milky Way on the internet and wanted to try that. I did more research online and found a site that had full instructions on how to photograph the Milky Way. The site is Dave Morrow Photography — he’s a landscape photographer who also takes shots of the Milky Way.

“That intrigued me to try my hand at that. I sucked big time but kept trying. Now I look forward to the Milky Way season and love going up to the Sierra Nevada to camp and find great locations to photograph the Milky Way.”

What’s the first thing you look for in composing your image?

“If it is eye-pleasing, which determines if it’s just a snapshot anyone can take, or a beautiful image that took you time to look for and plan out. I think composing shots differs with the type of subject your photographing.”

Join Karen and others in the Photofocus Community!

If you’d like the opportunity to be featured like Karen, join the community here. More than that though, it’s a great place to meet other photographers, share images and talk about all things photography.