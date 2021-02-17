This week we’re getting to know community member, Stefano Petitti.

Stefano lives in Verona, Italy and currently works in research and development at a mechatronics company. His real passions though are photography and motor sport. He shoots with a Nikon D850 and a Nikon Z 6, with various lenses. He also has a small photo studio and has done wedding photography on occasion, but loves shooting still life, macro and landscapes.

How did you get started in photography?

I started photographing at 11 when my parents gave me a used Nikon F. Instead of drawing what excited me, I started photographing it. Over time I also learned to print in the darkroom in black and white.

What was your first camera?

The Nikon F that I still have. After a few years, I switched to a Nikon FM2 which I had until I bought a digital camera.

Who is one photographer that inspires you and why?

There is not just one photographer to inspire me but three. Steve McCurry for the portraits, Michael Freeman for the composition and a young compatriot of mine for the reportage, Fausto Podavini. What do they have in common? Emotion as a push to stop the moment and tell the world through the eyes of the soul.

What’s the first thing you look for in composing your image?

The image for me must be the mirror of the soul, the technique certainly helps to express that, but the emotion must shine through.

