Already planning for this year’s fall photography shoot? Whether you’re new to landscape photography in the fall season or want to do better this time, it’s always great to pick up a tip or two from other photographers. Today’s set of fall landscape photography tips from Mark Denney would be a great start!

In the video above, the landscape photographer and educator shares six tips that he found helpful for making better fall landscape photography through the years. Some of these, you may have already heard of if you’ve been shooting fall landscapes for quite some time now. For example, these tips emphasize the importance of planning ahead. It takes away the guesswork from your shoot, thus increasing the chances of you getting awesome photos.

Planning isn’t limited to taking note of the weather or listing down the gear that you need to bring. It can also mean brushing up on the composition techniques that you can effectively use on the variety of scenes in your location. But speaking of bad weather, Denney also noted that it’s actually not that bad and can work to your advantage!

