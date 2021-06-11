As with any photography genre, there are many ways you can create mood and impact in landscape photography. Much of this relies on your choice of camera setting based on your scene. But if you’re still new to it, knowing how to plan the best settings will help you get the best results. That’s where today’s landscape photography tip will come in handy!

In the video above, Photo Tom notes that the perfect camera setting is not just one aperture, shutter speed and ISO for every shot. The goal is to be able to dial in the right combination of these parameters as the scene requires. Knowing how to do this will let you shoot with confidence in any location and whatever look you’re going for.

With ISO, for example, you should ideally set it at 100 to make sure that your shots are as free of noise or grain as possible. However, you may also want to increase it to, say, ISO 400 if you want to freeze moving leaves or branches. Same goes for shooting long exposures of bodies of water. Fortunately, today’s digital cameras can produce sharp, noise-free photos.

The key to the best camera settings, however, is identifying the subject of your landscape photo. This way, you can achieve proper exposure that makes the subject the most prominent element of your shot

