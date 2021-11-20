When the pandemic happened, it forced us to take photos within the confines of our homes to keep safe. The limitations may or may not helped us stay creative and productive. However, it’s easy to find it boring now that we have the option to shoot elsewhere. But, don’t just dismiss shooting in your local area just yet! Today’s photography inspiration may just give you some interesting insights to keep you motivated to shoot close to home.

Two months ago, UK-based Kyle McDougall found himself stuck with photographing close to his home. It’s easy to see why he initially felt frustrated and uninspired. However, as he reflected in the video above, the experience eventually reminded him of some important things about shooting in his local area.

For example, he remembered what it was like when he was just starting out. Surely, we can all relate to his experience of just going anywhere to shoot without, expectations of anything. He would just take photos of whatever interesting details, colors and contrast. There was no pressure for him to create award-winning images; he just focused on learning. It’s easy to forget what that is like when we become focused on shooting in places that we think would lead to great shots right away.

Shooting in an overly familiar place may initially limit your photography inspiration. Still, McDougall reminds us that compositions, subjects and details are actually everywhere. We just need to change our perspectives and keep our eyes peeled for things we may have missed the first couple of times. “Don’t write off the things that are around you,” as he perfectly summarizes it.

Of course, McDougall himself set an example by going back to a spot that he photographed before on large format film. He brought along a Pentax 67II with both color and black and white film to show us what caught his eye this time around.

Have you photographed anything interesting close to your home lately? Has anything in your area given you some unexpected photography inspiration? Tell us about it with in the comments below. Or, share your photos and insights in our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!