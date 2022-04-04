One of the first things photographers learn through their camera is how to craft their own visual language. In essence, this is the foundation of the style and approaches that they use for their work. For them to establish this, they must learn to see the world and translate that through photography. Today’s photography inspiration, which examines the innovative work of Ernst Haas, should help with that.

In the video above, Alex Kilbee of The Photographic Eye turns to the work of the brilliant Austrian-American photojournalist. In his discussion, he aims to expand our ideas on how we can see the world in our own ways. As a pioneer of color photography, Ernst Haas used color film extensively at a time when it was considered inferior to black and white film for serious creative photography.

However, as Kilbee pointed out, Ernst Haas was more interested in how to see things in a new way instead of photographing new things. As such, it’s worth examining what about his way of seeing things made all the difference in his photography. Hopefully, Haas and his work will serve as a potent inspiration for you to see the extraordinary in the everyday!

