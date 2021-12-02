Do you feel that there are a lot of photography composition rules to understand and remember? One of the best ways to put them to good use is to see which ones are most beneficial for the genre we want to do. Today, let’s take a look at the most important ones for landscape photography.

In the video above, Nigel Danson shares the four rules that he finds helpful for better landscape compositions. Actually, rather than call them rules, he suggests we consider them as guides instead. On his end, these are things that he looks for when he’s out creating landscape work.

Danson makes some helpful descriptions about each of the four composition rules or guides. With balance, for example, he said it’s not merely about achieving symmetry in a photo. It’s more about visual weight, which he explains using some sample photos.

Another is flow, which he defines as how we look through an image, or how the visual elements guide our eyes through the major parts of an image. Incorporating leading lines isn’t the only to achieve this. The placement of elements in a certain way can also create a strong flow that helps us “read” an landscape image better.

Do any of these composition rules help you create impactful landscape photography? Share your insights with us in the comments below, or drop them in our group discussion if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!