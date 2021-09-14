When photographers speak of contrast, the first thing that comes to mind is the contrast adjustment slider on Lightroom or other editing software. It represents the relationship between light and dark in our images. However, contrast actually applies to a bunch of other things in photography. Sydney, Australia-based travel photographer Pat Kay tells us more about it in the latest installment of his Visual Pattern series.

In the video above, he first explained what other meaning or context we can apply to contrast in photography. A quick dictionary search tells us that contrast also pertains to the “the state of being strikingly different from something else.” Based on that definition, we can deduce that there are many other ways we can show difference or variety other than light versus dark.

He proceeds to give some common examples that we often see and also even use in our composition. These include color contrast and conceptual contrast. There are many ways that we can effectively incorporate these concepts in our photography. For example, we can lead the eyes to the subject or object of interest. We can also tell a story, add drama to a scene or highlight the difference between two elements through juxtaposition.

Do you have a go-to technique for incorporating contrast in photography? Share it with us in the comments below, or in our drop it in our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!