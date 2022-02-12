Tamron has become a rock star in the world of lenses for Sony’s E mount cameras and right now, some of their best Sony E mount lenses have some tasty discounts.

We have reviewed and loved a lot of Tamron’s Sony E mount lenses. We have raved over their build quality, their stellar optics, how well they work with Sony’s advanced autofocus features and their affordable price points. So, when we found out that you can now get some of these lenses for less than their MSRP we just had to share the news.

Tamron Sony E mount lenses on sale

The Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 DI II RXD is on sale.

The big one here is the brilliant Tamron 100-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD. This super-telephoto lens is one of the best Sony E mount lenses for wildlife photography on the platform. Our managing Editor, Bryan Esler took this lens out for an extended spin and said:

“If you shoot a lot of wildlife, definitely give the Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 a try. I’ve been impressed with its fast, accurate autofocus, sharp images and little to no distortion.” Bryan Esler, Managing Editor

This lens is currently on sale for just $1,299. The lens is ridiculously sharp, it’s weather-sealed, it focuses like a champ and it’s lightweight. If you want to take your wildlife photography to the next level, check out this lens. You won’t regret it.

There are more fantastic lenses on sale too like one of my favorites, the Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD You can read about my time with it right here. Then you’ll see that the fast weather-sealed 20mm, 24mm, and 35mm primes are on sale. They’re just $299, and $249 respectively. Below you’ll find all of the Tamron Sony E mount lenses that are currently on sale.

