With yesterday’s announcement of the Lumix GH6, now’s the perfect time to pick up a few lenses in preparation for your big delivery! For a select time, you can save up to $200 on the lenses below.

The Micro Four Thirds system is great for anyone looking to have a compact photo or video system at their fingertips. It’s super easy to travel with, offers unmatched image stabilization technologies and more.

And with the Panasonic Leica lenses, you get the best optics, weather sealing and more!

Panasonic Leica Micro Four Thirds lenses up to $200 off