Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to spend a small fortune on lenses to get great quality; these Tamron prime lenses prove it.

A few years ago, you’d have to spend crazy money to get lenses with weather sealing, blazing fast autofocus motors, fast apertures and top-quality optics. That’s not the case anymore. In this roundup, we’ll showcase three Sony E mount Tamron prime lenses that feature all of the above. However, the real kicker is that these modern marvels cost less than $300 each! I know. Sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it? Well, believe it.

Editors note: This is a sponsored Tamron post. However, all of the views about the lenses listed below are our own. We have not been told what to say and have freely picked the lenses to highlight. We tell you this upfront as we always want to be honest with our readers.

Tamron 20mm f/2.8 Di III OSD — A landscape photographer’s dream

The Tamron 20mm f/2.8 Di III OSD is a must-have lens for Sony E mount shooters thanks to its price to performance ratio. You get serious bang for your buck with this lens. Like many modern Tamron lenses, the 20mmm f/2.8 features a body made from tough composites. As a result, this wide-angle lens would not look out of place in the lens collection of even the most seasoned landscape photographer.

The optics are fantastic. You’ll be creating tack-sharp images with gorgeous colors quickly. The weather sealing is at the same level we’d expect to see in much more expensive lenses. Weather sealing is precisely what landscape photographers need out in the field. Check out this lens if you need a fast wide-angle prime that won’t break the bank.

Tamron 24mm f/2.8 Di III OSD — Perfect for street photography

Another lens from the holy trinity of Tamron f/2.8 primes. The 24mm f/2.8 Di III OSD has the same excellent optics found in both the 20mm and 35mm OSD lenses. On top of the excellent optics, you’ll find that this lens focuses rapidly, which makes it the ideal lens to take with you on street photography trips. So, If you like street photography or capturing street candids, this could be the lens for you.

The lens works with all of the outstanding real-time Sony autofocus features effortlessly. Like the other Tamron primes in this series, the 24mm f/2.8 features weather sealing. So if you like to hit the streets when it’s raining, snowing or when the wind is blowing, this lens will have you covered. The best part? This Sony E mount prime is under $200! Snap one up and never look back.

35mm F/2.8 Di III OSD — Ideal for portraits, events and so much more

Many photographers love 35mm prime lenses due to their incredible versatility. However, these popular lenses aren’t always affordable. This is where the Tamron 35mm f/2.8 Di III OSD comes into play. You’ll be creating sharp images with minimal distortion in no time with the Tamron 35mm f/2.8 Di III OSD.

The Tamron 35mm f/2.8 Di III OSD is suited to many genres of photography, including portraiture, event photography, street photography, photojournalism, documentary photography and more. This lens features outstanding weather sealing, blazing-fast autofocus motors and tough composite materials that will see it last for many years. The best part? It’s under $200! Fans of the 35mm focal length will fall in love with this lens in a heartbeat.