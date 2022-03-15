Third-party lenses are great alternatives if you’re looking to expand your lens collection without breaking the bank. Sigma lenses continue to be popular options for their wide range of options. As a plus, many of them occasionally come with a price slash to make them even more affordable.

So, if you’ve been looking into scoring some Sigma lenses, today is your lucky day! We found a good selection of Sigma lens deals that will save you $100 – $350. There’s something for every photographer and every major mount, so there’s a good chance that you’ll find what you need here.

Also, if you missed previous deals for the impressive Sigma 150-60mm f/5.63 DG DN Sport for the Sony E mount and Leica L mount, you’ll find them on the list again!

Sigma lens deals