Whatever the kind of photography you do, an arsenal of trusty lenses will make the job easier. Likewise, a diverse collection will enable you to become a more versatile photographer. If you’re planning to expand your lens lineup anytime soon, you’re in for a treat! With these National Photography Month deals, you have the entire month of May to take advantage of big discounts on lenses and more from B&H!
Part of this major sale is a wide selection of lenses from different manufacturers come with huge discounts. Some of the lenses with the biggest price slashes that we spotted include Panasonic Leica DG Nocticron 42.5mm f/1.2 ASPH. POWER O.I.S. Lens and Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmar 100-400mm f/4-6.3 ASPH. POWER O.I.S. Lens both at $400 off; and Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Lens and Sigma 105mm f/2.8 EX DG OS HSM Macro Lens for Canon EF at $300 and $350 off, respectively.
Meanwhile, other noteworthy lenses on the list include Nikon Z primes like Nikon NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S and Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S which we’ve also previously reviewed here and here.
National Photography Month deals
Sigma
- Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary Lens for Nikon F: $899 (Save $190)
- Sigma 105mm f/2.8 EX DG OS HSM Macro Lens for Nikon F: $619 (Save $350)
- Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary Lens for Sony E: $799 (Save $100)
- Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary Lens for Canon EF: $899.00 (Save $190)
- Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 DC HSM Art Lens for Canon EF: $699 (Save $100)
- Sigma 105mm f/2.8 EX DG OS HSM Macro Lens for Canon EF: $619 (Save $350)
- Sigma 50-100mm f/1.8 DC HSM Art Lens for Canon EF: $999 (Save $100)
Sony
- Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM Lens: $1,998 (Save $200)
Nikon
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S Lens: $496.95 (Save $100)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2 S Lens with UV Filter Kit: $1,896.95 (Save $200)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S Lens: $696.95 (Save $100)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S Lens with UV Filter Kit: $946.95 (Save $100)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S Lens with UV Filter Kit: $1,096.95 (Save $200)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Lens for Mirrorless Cameras with UV Filter Kit: $1,996.95 (Save $300)
Micro Four Thirds
- Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS Lens: $1,399.99 (Save $100)
- Panasonic Lumix G X Vario 12-35mm f/2.8 II ASPH. POWER O.I.S. Lens with UV Filter Kit: $797.99 (Save $200)
- Panasonic Leica DG Nocticron 42.5mm f/1.2 ASPH. POWER O.I.S. Lens with UV Filter: $1,197.99 (Save $400)
- Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Summilux 10-25mm f/1.7 ASPH. Lens: $1,497.99 (Save $300)
- Panasonic Lumix G X Vario 35-100mm f/2.8 II POWER O.I.S. Lens: $897.99 (Save $200)
- Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmar 100-400mm f/4-6.3 ASPH. POWER O.I.S. Lens with UV Filter Kit: $1,397.99 (Save $400)
There are more awesome lenses available at awesome prices over at B&H. So, make sure to also check out their National Photo Month deals for lenses to see the rest on their list!
