Whatever the kind of photography you do, an arsenal of trusty lenses will make the job easier. Likewise, a diverse collection will enable you to become a more versatile photographer. If you’re planning to expand your lens lineup anytime soon, you’re in for a treat! With these National Photography Month deals, you have the entire month of May to take advantage of big discounts on lenses and more from B&H!

Part of this major sale is a wide selection of lenses from different manufacturers come with huge discounts. Some of the lenses with the biggest price slashes that we spotted include Panasonic Leica DG Nocticron 42.5mm f/1.2 ASPH. POWER O.I.S. Lens and Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmar 100-400mm f/4-6.3 ASPH. POWER O.I.S. Lens both at $400 off; and Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Lens and Sigma 105mm f/2.8 EX DG OS HSM Macro Lens for Canon EF at $300 and $350 off, respectively.

Meanwhile, other noteworthy lenses on the list include Nikon Z primes like Nikon NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S and Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S which we’ve also previously reviewed here and here.

National Photography Month deals

Sigma

Sony

Nikon

Micro Four Thirds

There are more awesome lenses available at awesome prices over at B&H. So, make sure to also check out their National Photo Month deals for lenses to see the rest on their list!