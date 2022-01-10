If you’re in the market for some new Sony E mount prime lenses and you want to keep your spend low, but still want high-quality glass, you absolutely must see this roundup.

It’s quite amazing to think about all of the quality E mount prime lenses you can get for next to nothing these days. It wasn’t long ago when spending less than $400 on a lens would leave a bad taste in your mouth. Wow, how times have changed. Today, you can spend under $400, heck, you can spend under $200 and you can get your hands on lenses that perform miracles.

When we say the lenses perform well above their price point, we mean it. All of the lenses below have optics and features that will bring a smile to any photographer’s face. They’re sharp, fast, dependable and they render incredible images. If you want to expand your Sony E mount lens library without destroying your wallet, check out the lenses below.

APS-C E mount primes don’t get better than this — Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN

The Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN is an exceptional lens for an exceptional price. This fast prime will have an equivalent focal length of 24mm on Sony APS-C cameras, which makes it perfect for many genres of photography. Street, documentary, environmental portraits, landscapes, food photography and more will be easier than ever.

The maximum aperture of f/1.4 will not only allow you to get a very shallow depth of field but will also enable you to shoot in very low-light situations with ease. The excellent optics will help you create sharp images, even wide-open, and a seal at the gives a small amount of protection from the elements. This is one of the best affordable Sony E mount prime lenses you can get.

Small, light and sharp — Tamron 20mm f/2.8 Di III OSD

The Tamron 20mm f/2.8 Di III OSD is a must-have lens for Sony E mount shooters thanks to its price to performance ratio! You get serious bang for your buck with this lens. Like many modern Tamron lenses, the 20mmm f/2.8 features a body made from tough composites. The optics are fantastic and they help produce colors that will please. The weather sealing is of the same level that we’d expect to see much more expensive pro-grade lenses. If you need a fast wide-angle prime that won’t break the bank (it’s $249), check out this lens.

A must have when it comes to E mount prime lenses — Tamron 24mm f/2.8 Di III OSD

Another lens from the holy trinity of Tamron f/2.8 primes. The 24mm f/2.8 Di III OSD has the same great optics that can be found in both the 20mm and 35mm variants of this lens. This means you’ll be able to create sharp images with fantastic colors. The 24mm has the same excellent weather sealing and the same blazing-fast autofocus motors too. The lens works with all of the excellent real-time Sony autofocus features effortlessly. The best part? This Sony E mount prime is under $200! Snap one up and never look back.

A pancake lens that delivers delicious results — Samyang Autofocus 35mm f/2.8

This 35mm f/2.8 pancake lens from Samyang is another stunner in the world of affordable Sony E mount prime lenses. This lens is tiny, which makes it a breeze to slap on your camera and walk around for hours without it becoming a burden. It weighs just 0.18lbs! You’ll barely even feel it on your camera. Don’t think its small size impacts performance either. This lens has fast autofocus motors, distortion, flare and ghosting are controlled very well, and it can even create nice bokeh. Amazingly, this lens costs under $190!

One of the best E mount primes regardless of price — Rokinon Autofocus 50mm f/1.4 FE

Rokinon has always made lenses with top-quality optics. More recently, they have been churning out Sony E mount prime lenses with solid autofocus motors too. What’s impressive is that these autofocus lenses are still as affordable as ever. The Rokinon AF 50mm f/1.4 is absolute proof that you don’t have to go broke to get some nice glass.

For under $400 you’re going to get truly stunning optics that produce razor-sharp images, smooth bokeh, and natural colors. The lens also has an all-metal body with a small amount of weather sealing. Honestly, if you’re in the market for a fast nifty fifty that defies expectations, this offering from Rokinon could be the one for you.