For many years, I have been a huge fan of ultra-wide-angle zooms. Lenses that go from ultra-wide to wide focal lengths, to me, are some of the most versatile lenses around. These days, when I go on photowalks through my city, an ultra-wide-angle zoom is the only lens I take with me.

An ultra-wide-angle might not be the first choice of lens for many photowalkers out there. I get that. Ultra-wide-angle zooms aren’t always the easiest lenses to use. You have to really think about your compositions so you can fill the frame, and in the past, these lenses haven’t always been the smallest or the lightest.

However, the Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD bucks that last trend. It’s easily one of the smallest and lightest ultra-wide-angle lenses for Sony E mount shooters. So, if you want to spice up your photowalks with a type of lens that will make you look at your city differently, read on.

Why an ultra-wide-angle zoom is perfect for photowalks

The Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 DI II RXD is a lens with a minimalist design. The Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 DI III RXD weighs just 0.92lbs! This Tamron ultra-wide-angle zoom features lots of weather sealing, which means you can shoot in inclement weather when it's attached to a weather sealed camera.

A lens like the Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD might not sound very versatile. However, once you get comfortable with them, these types of zoom lenses become perfect for so many genres of photography.

With an ultra-wide focal length of 17mm, you can walk around your town or city and capture some stunning architectural images. With a lens like this one from Tamron, you can easily showcase the city skyline. You can get up close and personal with objects to create very cool perspectives that only ultra-wide and wide-angle lenses can give. Once you get used to wide-angles, you’ll find that your creativity will soar.

Don't be afraid to get down low when shooting wide. This lens will help you create incredibly dynamic images. Look for unique shapes and features that can help fill the wide frame this lens creates. The Tamron 17-285mm f/2.8 works very well with all of the advanced Sony autofocus features, including Eye AF. Don't be afraid to get down low when shooting wide.

At the 28mm mark, you’ll find that you can easily perform street photography. Documentary-style photography, food photography and environmental portraiture are also a piece of cake. Capturing the essence of your city and the people who live in it becomes incredibly easy.

Of course, it helps that the Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD is nice and light. It weighs just 0.92lbs (420g). It’s razor-sharp, it focuses quickly, and it features some pretty robust weather sealing. It also has a nice, bright constant aperture of f/2.8 as well. Impressive for a lens that costs less than $900. No matter that sort of situation you find yourself in, this lens will be up to the challenge.

You can improve your skillset

An ultra-wide-angle zoom will force you too look at things differently. Autofocus speeds with the Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 are nice and snappy. You'll be surprised at just how much of the scene you can fit into your viewfinder at 17mm. You'll be able to capture all kinds of cool architectural images with an ultra-wide-angle zoom It's important to incorporate both foreground and background elements in images created with an ultra-wide-angle-zoom. Don't be afraid to get low with this ultra-wide-angle zoom. You can create dramatic images this way.

Another great reason to add an ultra-wide angle zoom like the Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD to your collection is to improve your skills as a photographer. It’s really quite amazing just how much better we can become when we broaden our lens horizons. As I mentioned above, ultra-wide-angle zoom lenses can be a little tricky to use at first. Still, with a little practice, you’ll be creating gorgeous images.

Ultra-wide-angle to wide zooms force you to see the world differently. On a full-frame camera, at 17mm, you’ll have so much of the scene in front of you in your viewfinder that it can be a little overwhelming. Yes, these lenses are fantastic for landscapes, cityscapes and even astrophotography for this very reason. Still, the challenging part is putting the wide perspective to use with other types of photography.

Ultra-wide-angle zooms can create images with a unique look. Get down low and fill the frame with an object. The focusing speed of this Tamron lens makes it easy to create nice panning images. You'll find that you'll be able to capture everything from street to architectural photography with a ultra-wide-angle zoom. While it's not a lens that's designed for bokeh, you can create some pleasing out of focus areas with the Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8. At 28mm, this lens is great for street photography.

The Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD will force you to think outside the box. Learning how to be creative in new ways will push you and your skills forward. The Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8’s close focusing distance of 7.5 inches at 17mm allows you to get super close to objects. You can easily fill your frame and create unique looks that would have been lost on lenses with longer focal lengths.

After a short while using an ultra-wide-angle zoom, you’ll develop an eye for scenes that can take on dramatic new looks. If you want to be challenged and if you want to create unique images on your photowalks with a lens that’s small and lightweight, consider adding a wide-angle zoom to your arsenal. You might find that it becomes your favorite lens for fuss-free photowalks.

This post is sponsored by Tamron. While this is a sponsored post, all of the thoughts and views expressed in this article are those of the author. We tell you this as we always want to be upfront and honest with you, our loyal readers.