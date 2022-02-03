This sale on Sigma lenses includes the trio of lush f/1.4 primes for Sony E, Leica L and Micro Four Thirds cameras, and the incredible Sigma 150-600mm f/5.6 DG DN Sport.

If you want to build your lens collection on the cheap, now is the time to splash the cash. There are some stunning deals on Sigma lenses to be had. The Incredible Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN Sport, which we reviewed and were blown away by has dropped to $1,399 for both Sony E mount and Leica L mount.

The Sigma 16mm f/1.4, 30mm f/1.4, and the 56mm f/1.4 all have $75 discounts! This makes the Sony E mount, Leica L mount and Micro Four Thirds lenses $374, $264 and $404 respectively! There are more deals on lenses for Sony’s E mount and the L mount from Sigma, too. The Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN, the Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN and more all have sizable discounts. You can find all of the deals listed below.

Sigma lenses on sale — Primes

One of my favorite Sigma lenses. The Sigma 16mm f/1.4 is a stunner.

L mount

Micro Four Thirds

Small, sharp, and reliable. The 30mm f/1.4 is an absolute bargain.

Sony E mount

The perfect portrait lens for APS-C and Micro Four Thirds portrait photographers.

Sigma lenses on sale — Zooms