This sale on Sigma lenses includes the trio of lush f/1.4 primes for Sony E, Leica L and Micro Four Thirds cameras, and the incredible Sigma 150-600mm f/5.6 DG DN Sport.
If you want to build your lens collection on the cheap, now is the time to splash the cash. There are some stunning deals on Sigma lenses to be had. The Incredible Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN Sport, which we reviewed and were blown away by has dropped to $1,399 for both Sony E mount and Leica L mount.
The Sigma 16mm f/1.4, 30mm f/1.4, and the 56mm f/1.4 all have $75 discounts! This makes the Sony E mount, Leica L mount and Micro Four Thirds lenses $374, $264 and $404 respectively! There are more deals on lenses for Sony’s E mount and the L mount from Sigma, too. The Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN, the Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN and more all have sizable discounts. You can find all of the deals listed below.
Sigma lenses on sale — Primes
L mount
- Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary: $374 (Save $75)
- Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art: $1,199 (Save $200)
- Sigma 30mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary: $264 (Save $75)
- Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art: $849 (Save $50)
- Sigma 40mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art: $999 (Save $400)
- Sigma 56mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary: $404 (Save $75)
Micro Four Thirds
- Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary: $374 (Save $75)
- Sigma 30mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary: $264 (Save $75)
- Sigma 56mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary: $404 (Save $75)
Sony E mount
- Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary: $374 (Save $75)
- Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art: $899 (Save $500)
- Sigma 30mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary: $264 (Save $75)
- Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art: $849 (Save $50)
- Sigma 40mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art: $899 (Save $500)
- Sigma 56mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary: $404 (Save $75)
Sigma lenses on sale — Zooms
- Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN Art for Leica L: $1,299 (Save $100)
- Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN Art for Sony E: $1,299 (Save $100)
- Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary for Leica L: $799 (Save $100)
- Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary for Sony E: $799 (Save $100)
- Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary for Leica L: $899 (Save $50)
- Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary for Sony E: $899 (Save $50)
- Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports for Leica L: $1,399 (Save $100)
- Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports for Sony E: $1,399 (Save $100)
