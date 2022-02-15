If you have been waiting for the right time to grab yourself a new camera or a new lens, now is a good time to get your wallet ready. There are some great deals on Pentax cameras and lenses right now.

In my honest opinion, Pentax makes some of the best cameras on the market. I have used Pentax cameras for years and they have never let me down. The Pentax K-3 III, for example, is fantastic! I was seriously impressed with it during my review period. In the review, I said:

“The K-3 III is perfect for landscapes, wildlife, sports, and even street/documentary photography. The Pentax K-3 III is rugged, ergonomically sound, feature-packed, and the image quality is fantastic.” Brett Day, Gear Editor

The K3-III is the best APS-C camera from Pentax yet. The new autofocus system is fantastic, image quality if wonderful, low light / high ISO performance is off the charts, and the camera is as tough as nails thanks to copious amounts of weather sealing. The K-3 III can be yours for $1,996.95 and it comes with a free battery grip.

The K-1 II is on sale as well!

The Pentax K-1 II is also on sale. This is one of my favorite cameras of all time. This 36.4-megapixel full-frame DSLR is packed with features that make it one of the best DSLRs ever made. You’ll find 5-axis IBIS, handheld hi-res modes, a self-leveling sensor, Astrotracer, which uses the built-in GPS to track the stars and it’s perhaps the toughest Pentax camera ever made. There are over 80 points of weather sealing. The K-1 II is a landscape photographer’s dream camera. It can be yours for $1,796.95 and it comes with a free battery grip.

There are a few different package deals on the stunning Pentax K-70 as well. If you need or want a new camera that’s rugged, feature-packed and that won’t break the bank, check out the deals on Pentax cameras below.

Pentax cameras on sale

Pentax lenses on sale