How about some new gear for the new year? If you’re looking for a new camera or perhaps, some new glass, you’re in the right place. We have rounded up all of the biggest deals on some of the best mirrorless cameras and lenses that are currently on sale.
Did you know that you can save $1,300 on the stunning Olympus E-M1X? There are tons of other Olympus cameras on sale as well. Fancy a Canon mirrorless camera? The Canon EOS R (which just got a huge firmware update) can be yours with an accessory kit for just $1,599. The excellent Nikon Z5 with the 24-200mm lens had dropped in price to just $1,996.95, while the X-T4 is at an all-time low of $1,499.95. Fancy some lenses as well as mirrorless cameras? There are huge deals on lenses from Sigma, Tamron, Sony, Olympus and Panasonic. Buy early in 2022 and you’ll get to enjoy the savings all year long.
Also, be sure to check out our ever-growing reviews database. A lot of the mirrorless cameras and lenses that are on sale have been put through our stringent real-world tests. Have a read and make a more informed buying decision. So, grab a cup of your favorite hot beverage, sit in your favorite chair and check out some of the best mirrorless cameras that are on sale.
Best mirrorless cameras currently on sale
Best mirrorless cameras – Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, and Panasonic
- Canon EOS R Mirrorless Deluxe Kit: $1,599 (Save $250)
- Nikon Z5 with 24-200mm Lens and Accessories Kit: $1,996.95 (Save $200)
- Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless Camera: $1,499.95 (Save $200)
- Nikon Z50 w/16-50mm and 50-250mm Lenses: $1,196.95 (Save $150)
- Panasonic Lumix G85 w/12-60mm Lens and Accessories Kit: $697.99 (Save $201.95)
- Panasonic Lumix G95 Mirrorless Camera with 12-60mm Lens: $797.99 (Save $200)
Best mirrorless cameras – Olympus
- Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III Mirrorless Camera with 14-150mm Lens: $1,199 (Save $600)
- Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III Mirrorless Camera: $999 (Save $200)
- Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III Mirrorless Camera with 12-45mm Lens: $1,399 (Save $450)
- Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III: $1,499 (Save $300)
- Olympus OM-D E-M1X: $1,699 (Save $1,300)
- Olympus OM-D E-M1X Mirrorless Camera with 40-150mm Lens: $3,048 (Save $1,450)
Lenses on sale
Canon lenses
- Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 IS Macro STM: $399 (Save $100)
Fujifilm lenses
- Fujifilm XF 23mm f/1.4 R $699.95 (Save $200)
- Fujifilm XF 50mm f/1.0 R WR: $1,299.95 (Save $200)
Olympus lenses
- Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/2.8 PRO Lens: $1,349 (Save $150)
- Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm f/2.8 PRO Lens: $799 (Save $200)
- Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 75-300mm f/4.8-6.7 II Lens: $449 (Save $100)
Panasonic lenses
- Panasonic Lumix G 25mm f/1.7 ASPH: $147.99 (Save $100)
- Panasonic Lumix G 14mm f/2.5 ASPH II: $197.99 (Save $100)
- Panasonic Lumix G X Vario 12-35mm f/2.8 II ASPH. POWER O.I.S: $797.99 (Save $200)
- Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 12-60mm f/2.8-4 ASPH. POWER O.I.S: $897.99 (Save $100)
- Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmar 100-400mm f/4-6.3 ASPH. POWER O.I.S: $1,597.99 (Save $200)
Sigma lenses
- Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens: $374 (Sony E, Leica L, M4/3, and EF-M) (Save $100)
- Sigma 30mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens: $264 ((Sony E, Leica L, M4/3, and EF-M) (Save $75)
- Sigma 45mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary Lens: $449 (Sony E, Leica L) (Save $100)
- Sigma 56mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens: $404 (Sony E, Leica L, Canon E-FM, M4/3) (Save $100)
- Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN Art Lens: $1,299 (Sony E, Leica L) (Save $100)
- Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary Lens: $799 (Sony E, Leica L) (Save $100)
