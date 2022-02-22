Tonight, Panasonic announced the Lumix GH6 Micro Four Thirds camera, a long-awaited successor to the popular GH5 lineup. In addition to featuring a 25.2-megapixel sensor, the GH6 features improved image stabilization, with Dual IS increased to 7.5 stops.

The new 25.2-megapixel Live MOS Sensor boasts high-resolution, high-speed signal readout and wide dynamic range. The new Venus Engine is equipped with advanced image processing technologies to render high resolution images with natural noise texture and rich color reproduction, which is a hallmark of Lumix cameras.

Faster speed, features and improved autofocus

The new Intelligent Detail Processing detects the edges and flat and detailed parts in a frame more accurately, resulting in highly realistic images. The new 2D Noise Reduction suppresses chromatic noise and improves the texture of luminance noise to make photo clear and natural even when shot at high sensitivity.

With the incorporation of the new 25.2-megapixel Live MOS Sensor and new Venus Engine, the autofocus performance of the Lumix GH6 has been improved. With higher speed signal processing by the Venus Engine and an improved AF algorithm, subject detection performance has been dramatically enhanced to achieve higher precision AF.

The Lumix GH6 is capable of high-speed burst shooting at 14 (AF-S) / 8 (AF-C) fps with a mechanical shutter and 75 fps with an electronic shutter.

Impressive video features

On the video side, the GH6 offers 5.7K video at 60fps, rolling shutter suppression and a new 4K 120p recording mode. V-Log and V-Gamut LUTs are built-in for the first time in a Panasonic Lumix camera. Apple ProRaw recording at 10-bit 4:2:2 quality is also supported.

The GH6 contains V-Log/V-Gamut — a first for Lumix G Micro Four Thirds cameras — and provides 12+ stops and even 13+ stops of wide dynamic range using Dynamic Range Boost mode.

5.7K 30p video recording is available in Apple ProRes 422 HQ for the first time in Lumix cameras, which enables non-linear editing without transcoding. Extended recording time is made possible with Lumix’s heat management technology.

Boasting 7.5 stops of powerful image stabilization with its Dual I.S.2 for agile handheld shooting, the Lumix GH6 has adopted a new super high-precision 5-axis gyro sensor with a new algorithm to achieve 7.5 stops of Body I.S. and Dual I.S.2. It also offers a wide variety of recording formats, resolutions and frame rates to choose from according to the purpose.

A future firmware update will provide support for the following functions:

DCI4K ProRes 422 HQ / ProRes 422

FHD ProRes 422 HQ / ProRes 422

USB-SSD direct recording

4K 120p HDMI Video output during Live View

DCI 4K 120p HDMI RAW Video Data Output to ATOMOS Ninja V+

Pricing and availability

The Lumix GH6 will be available at valued channel partners for $2,199.99 (body only) and $2,799.99 (body + L-kit package) in mid-March 2022. Preorders are available via B&H.