Be sure to join me and Scott Wyden Kivowitz today at 1:00 p.m. ET for The Photographer Show. We’ll be talking with Rick Friedman about photographing presidential candidates and campaigns.

Meet Rick Friedman

Rick Friedman has been a photojournalist for over four decades. He travels the world photographing for numerous publications, corporations, assignments, film and television productions.

Barack Obama in Portsmouth, NH. Bill and Hillary Clinton in Manchester, NH. President George W. Bush plays golf with his father President George H.W. Bush at Cape Arundel Golf Club on President George W. Bush's 55th birthday. February 9, 2020 — Manchester, New Hampshire, USA. Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden campaigning in Hudson, New Hampshire. (Rick Friedman/Polaris) Londonderry, New Hampshire USA, August 28, 2020. President Donald Trump at his campaign rally in front of Air Force One at Manchester, NH Airport. (Rick Friedman/Polaris)

Rick has photographed every U.S. presidential candidate dating back to President Jimmy Carter, to the current campaign. His political photographs have been featured in Time, Newsweek and PDN. Rick has won awards from the American Society of Media Photographers, the National Press Photographers Association and the Boston Press Photographers Association. He has also had 15 images in the juried show “Presidential Hopefuls in the 21st Century” sponsored by the Boston Press Photographers Association.

He has also published articles on Photofocus about lighting, portraits and campaign photography. You can find those here.

It will also be simulcast on our YouTube channel.

If you’d like to have the chance to join us on a future episode, upload your images to our Flickr or Facebook groups. Please join us each month in learning more about our fellow Photofocus readers!