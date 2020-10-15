Be sure to join me and Scott Wyden Kivowitz today at 1:00 p.m. ET for The Photographer Show. We’ll be talking with Rick Friedman about photographing presidential candidates and campaigns.
Meet Rick Friedman
Rick Friedman has been a photojournalist for over four decades. He travels the world photographing for numerous publications, corporations, assignments, film and television productions.
Rick has photographed every U.S. presidential candidate dating back to President Jimmy Carter, to the current campaign. His political photographs have been featured in Time, Newsweek and PDN. Rick has won awards from the American Society of Media Photographers, the National Press Photographers Association and the Boston Press Photographers Association. He has also had 15 images in the juried show “Presidential Hopefuls in the 21st Century” sponsored by the Boston Press Photographers Association.
He has also published articles on Photofocus about lighting, portraits and campaign photography. You can find those here.
