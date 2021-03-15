Sam Breach will be our guest this week on The Photographer Show, presented by Tamron.

Meet Sam Breach

Sam is a photographer and artist who loves conceptual imagery, conveying emotion and strong use of color. Along with her portrait photography, she also helps her clients with branding and several other photo-related services.

Fiction Fantasies are Made Of Womansion – Six Feet Away “the needle of the eye...”

We are excited to introduce you and hope you'll tune in Tuesday, March 16 at 1 p.m. EST.

If you'd like to have the chance to join us on a future show, participate in our Photofocus Community where we share images, ideas and all things photography.